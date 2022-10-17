Second Man Allegedly Involved in a Hit-and-Run that Claimed the Life of an Ole Miss Student Now in Custody

The second man wanted in connection with the hit-and-run death of an Ole Miss student is in custody.

Seth Rokitka, 24, of Collierville, Tennessee was taken into custody at 8:30 this morning.

His truck was found wrecked in Marshall County and has since been recovered and impounded.

The Oxford Police Department said in a press release this morning that more information will be released once Rokitka is formally charged.

Walker Fielder, 21, of Madison was killed early Sunday morning behind City Hall. A female victim received critical injuries. She remains in the hospital this morning in stable condition.

Tristan Holland, also of Collierville, was taken into custody Sunday night in Shelby County, Tennesse and charged with Accessory After the Fact. He is being extradited back to Oxford.

From OPD’s Twitter

Staff report