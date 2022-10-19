Ole Miss Women’s Basketball Stars at SEC Tipoff ‘23

Head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin alongside graduate guard Myah Taylor and junior Madison Scott headed east to Birmingham for the 2023 SEC Tipoff, for the conference’s first in-person media day in three years.



“I was just excited to be back in-person and grateful for Madi and Myah to have this experience,” said McPhee-McCuin “I think the SEC does a great job in providing experiences outside of basketball for our student-athletes and anytime I have the opportunity to talk about Ole Miss women’s basketball is always a great thing. Overall, I’m incredibly thankful to be a part of the Southeastern Conference.”



The trio discussed expectations for the 2022-23 Rebels, after being selected to finish fifth in the SEC earlier in the day. The three remarked upon this year’s squad in a live segment on SEC Now and participated in multiple video and photo stations as well with meeting with the media.



Coming off of its first NCAA Tournament in 15 seasons, Ole Miss returns five members from last year’s team including Scott, Snudda Collins and reigning SEC Sixth-Woman of the Year Angel Baker.



Taylor represented one of nine new Rebels, joining Ole Miss in the offseason as a graduate transfer from Mississippi State. McPhee-McCuin also added two other Rebels with SEC experience in Arkansas transfers Marquesha Davis and Elauna Eaton.



Fans have their first opportunity to catch the Rebels with an exhibition game against Delta State on Oct. 28 at 6 p.m. from the SJB Pavilion. Ole Miss opens its regular season at home against Kennesaw State at 5 p.m. The matchup against the Owls will stream on SEC Network +.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Sports