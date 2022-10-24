Kiffin Looking Ahead to Texas A&M Matchup

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

No. 15 Ole Miss is going into a game week following a loss for the first time this season. The Rebels fell to the LSU Tigers 45-20 on Saturday.

Head coach Lane Kiffin met with the media on Monday as his team prepares to take on the Texas A&M Aggies in College Station.

“For the first time this year, having a Monday after a loss, coming back to meet with the players and practice and stuff, it’s a new challenge.” Kiffin said. “For our guys the biggest key is that you don’t allow it to move into more losses.”

Kiffin added that in all three phases of the game, especially offensive and defense, “We can’t let that beat us again. We’ve got to learn from it and got to improve in certain areas. We had too many penalties.”

This weekend, Ole Miss walks into Kyle Field to take on the Aggies, who are 3-4 overall and 1-3 in the conference coming off a 30-24 loss on the road at South Carolina.

“We’re getting ready to go play probably one of the top five rosters in America,” Kiffin said. “I think these guys are ultra-talented and we’re going to play one of the top five hardest places to play, so that’s a combination that makes you have to do a lot of things right in order to have a chance to win. We’ve got a lot of work to do this week.”

Ole Miss and Texas A&M will take the gridiron at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday and can be seen on SEC Network.