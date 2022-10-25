Watkins Looking Ahead to Take on the Aggies

By Adam Brown

Ole Miss wide receiver Jordan Watkins met with the media following practice on Tuesday. The Rebels are preparing for a trip to College Station, to take on Texas A&M.

Ole Miss (7-1, 3-1 SEC) is coming off its first loss of the season after a 45-20 to the LSU Tigers. The Rebels opened the game taking a 17-3 advantage over the Bayou Bengals in Death Valley.

“(LSU) is a really good football team and we are a good football team,” Watkins said. “I don’t think it was anything special that they did that kind of got the end of the game that it was and the score.”

Watkins added, “We got to a really hot start and the execution level went down a little bit. That was our first road test in a hostile environment.

“We’ve got to come back we have another hostile environment this week,” Watkins said. “We just have to execute better when times get tough.”

Ole Miss has put that game behind them and returned to the practice field.

“We just want go 1-0 again,” he said. “Each week is a different opponent and a different task at hand.”

This week, the Rebels will step onto Kyle Field to take on the Aggies.

“Another hostile environment against a really good football team again,” Watkins said. “I think they haven’t played at home in a month and we have a night game. The environment is going to be crazy and we have to respond and play our game.



“We just have to connect in all three phases of the ball offense, defense and play our style of ball.”

Watkins and the Rebels take on the Aggies at 6:30 p.m. and can be seen on SEC Network.