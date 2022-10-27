Ole Miss Women’s Basketball Host Delta State for an Exhibition

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss women’s basketball team gears up for the upcoming 2022-23 season with an exhibition match against the Delta State Statesman on Friday. The tip-off is set for 6 p.m. inside the SJB Pavilion with free admission.

Ole Miss is coming off of a historic run last season with the team’s first NCAA appearance in 15 seasons. Head coach Yolett McPhee-MccCuin and her staff guided the squad to a 13-game winning streak, 10 SEC wins which is the second-time in Ole Miss history.

Delta State Lady Statesmen are regarded as one of the most historic programs in women’s basketball, claiming three straight AIAW National Championships from 1975-1977 and winning three NCAA Division II Titles in 1989, 1990 and 1992. Delta State is the only women’s basketball program in NCAA Division II history with 1,000 wins.

Friday will be the first exhibition contest for the Rebels since the 2019 season. Ole Miss then defeated Clark Atlanta 79-52.

This will be the 33rd meeting between the two programs. Ole Miss holds the all-time advantage over Delta State in regular season contests, 20-12 and 7-3 in Oxford. The two programs last met during the regular season in 1986, with the Rebels defeating the Lady Statesmen 74-64 in Oxford.



Ole Miss’ lone win against a No. 1 ranked team also came against the Lady Statesmen in 1977 with the unranked Rebels toppling Delta State from the Tad Smith Coliseum, 73-72.