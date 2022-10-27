Oxford Artists’ Guild to Host Two Events Showing Off Members’ Artwork

The Oxford Artists’ Guild will be holding two events to show off and sell original art from local artists.

The Fall Show will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at The Powerhouse

Unique, original art from local artists will be for sale with works available in all price ranges. In addition, prints and artwork from the late Janet Barnes will be on hand. Proceeds from the sales of her works go to fund a scholarship in her honor.

The Biggest, Baddest Art Show will be held from Nov. 3 through Jan. 3 at The Powerhouse.

There will be a Meet the Artist reception from 6 to 8 p.m. on Nov. 29 at The Powerhouse. The public is invited to attend.

This is the Guild’s annual exclusive art show with all original works of various media on display and for sale on the walls of the historic Powerhouse.

Works may be viewed during regular hours or after hours during special events.

Viewers will have the opportunity to vote for their favorite work.

For more information on both events, email oxfordartistsguild@gmail.com.

Staff report