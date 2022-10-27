Plenty of Halloween Events Planned for the Rest of the Week in Oxford

There is no shortage of Halloween events in Oxford this week.

From trunk-or-treats to full-blown fall festivals, Oxford children will have more than their fair share of spooky, sugary fun.

Halloween events started last weekend and are continuing throughout the week leading up to Halloween on Monday.

Events today include Coleman Funeral Home’s Trunk or Treat, from 5 to 7 p.m. The event is open to all children ages 12 and under. Trick-or-treaters are encouraged to wear their Halloween costumes for the event, but they are not required. There will also be superheroes onsite for children to meet.

The Oxford Police Department’s annual Haunted House and Haunted Hayride starts at 6 p.m. today o and runs through Saturday from 6 to 10 p.m. This year’s event will not be held at OPD but will instead be held at 10 Industrial Park Drive.

The cost is $5 to enter ad all proceeds are donated to the Domestic Violence Safe House.

OPD will also host a Trunk or Treat this afternoon from 4 to 6 p.m., also at 10 Industrial Park Drive.

The fun continues on Friday with the University of Mississippi Department of Physics and Astronomy’s “Spooky Physics Night” starting at 6 p.m. at Lewis Hall, Regents Fall Festival and the community event, Spooktacular Safestop at Lafayette County from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Lafayette County Multipurpose Arena on F.D. Buddy East Parkway.

The weekend brings a slew of Halloween activities.

On Saturday, the Boy Scouts of America will hold a Trunk or Treat at the Mississippi National Guard Armory from 2 to 5 p.m. and the Hallowed Hopewell at Camp Hopewell starts at 5 p.m.

On Sunday, visit Cedar Oaks mansion from 1 to 3 p.m. for trick-or-treating and then hop over to several churches that are holding events later in the day.

And when that is all done, it’s time to hit up Oxford neighborhoods for good old fashion trick-or-treating on Halloween on Monday.

Halloween Activities Thursday-Sunday compiled by the Oxford Parents Facebook page.

October 27

Howl-o-Ween at Animal Clinic of Oxford

4-6 p.m. Trunk or Treat Oxford Police Department at 10 Industrial Park Dr.

5-7 p.m. Coleman Funeral Home’s Trunk or Treat

6-10 p.m. OPD Haunted House and Haunted Hayride at 10 Industrial Park Dr.

6-7:30 p.m. Veteran’s Home Trunk or Treat

October 28

3-6 p.m. Regents Fall Festival ($15/person or $60/family)(thanks, Kristen!)

5-7 p.m. Spooktacular Safestop at Lafayette County Multipurpose Arena (I need to double-check this – I may have the date wrong.)

6-8 p.m. Magnolia Montessori Historical Halloween at Magnolia Montessori – a carnival-type event with activities – $10 suggested donation per family

6-8:30 p.m. Spooky Science Night at Lewis Hall (thanks, Leah!)

6-10 p.m. OPD Haunted House and Haunted Hayride at 10 Industrial Park Dr. – this is seriously scary, apparently; best for older children

October 29

2-5 p.m. Boy Scouts of America Trunk or Treat at Mississippi National Guard Armory

2-6 p.m. Oasis Fall Festival at Oasis Church

5 p.m. A Hallowed Hopewell at Camp Hopewell

6-10 p.m. OPD Haunted House and Haunted Hayride at 10 Industrial Park Dr. – this is seriously scary, apparently; best for older children

Enchanted Forest at the Lee Tartt Nature Preserve

October 30

1-3 p.m. Cedar Oaks Halloween

3-5 Lavinrac at OU Methodist

4-6 p.m. Fall Festival at Lafayette County Arena

4-6 p.m First Baptist Church’s Kids Karnival & Trunk or Treat – no scary costumes

5-6:30 p.m. Trunk or Treat at St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church

5-7 p.m. North Oxford Baptist Church Festival

6-7:30 p.m. Trunk or Treat at Anchor Baptist Softball Fields