Ole Miss’ Jonathan Mingo Added to Biletnikoff Award Watch List

Ole Miss senior Jonathan Mingo was one of six receivers added to the Biletnikoff Award Watch List, the Tallahassee Quarterback Club Foundation announced Wednesday.



The award annually recognizes the outstanding receiver in college football. The recipient is selected by the highly distinguished Biletnikoff Award National Selection Committee, a group of prominent college football journalists, commentators, announcers, Biletnikoff Award winners, and other former receivers.



Any player, regardless of position (wide receiver, tight end, slot back, and running back), who catches a pass, is eligible for the award.



Mingo has started all nine games for the Rebels at wide receiver, hauling in 30 catches for 664 yards, which ranks second in the SEC. He ranks No. 5 in the FBS in yards per reception (22.1) and has tallied four receiving touchdowns and one TD on the ground.



The Brandon, Mississippi, native had a record-breaking day in the Rebels’ 52-28 win over Vanderbilt. Mingo hauled in nine catches for 247 yards and two touchdowns. Mingo’s 247-yard day set a school record and are the most by an FBS wide receiver this season. His outing against the Commodores ranks 40 yards better than the next-best performance by an SEC receiver this season (Tennessee’s Jalin Hyatt, 207 yards, vs. Alabama) and 10 yards better than any receiver against a Power-5 defense (Nebraska’s Trey Palmer, 237 yards, vs. Purdue).



Mingo has been Ole Miss’ deep threat this season, recording 10 receptions of at least 25 yards, nine of at least 30, five of at least 40, four of at least 50 and two beyond 70 yards. He leads the SEC and ranks No. 4 in the FBS in yards per reception (22.2). Mingo has set his career-long reception three times this season, starting with a 51-yard strike against Central Arkansas and his two 70-yard touchdowns against Vanderbilt of 72 and 71 yards. In his career, Mingo owns 17 receptions of at least 30 yards, six of at least 40, four of at least 50 and two beyond 70 yards. From 30 yards or further in his career, Mingo has hauled in five total touchdowns.



The 2022 Biletnikoff Award winner will be announced live on Dec. 8, 2022, on The Home Depot College Football Awards, which will be televised on ESPN.





Courtesy of Ole Miss Sports