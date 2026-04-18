Ole Miss Football Adds EDGE Ke’ysan Taylor to 2027 Recruiting Class

Ole Miss picked up another important defensive piece on Saturday with the commitment of Rockford Guilford three-star EDGE Ke’ysan Taylor.

He chose the Rebels over Kentucky and Vanderbilt in his final group. His commitment helps make up for Ole Miss missing out on newly-minted five-star defensive lineman Mekai Brown on Friday.

BREAKING: Four-Star EDGE Keysan Taylor has Committed to Ole Miss, he tells me for @Rivals⁰⁰The 6’4 230 EDGE from Rockford, IL chose the Rebels over Vanderbilt and Kentucky “Thank you Jesus! boutta turn da SIP up!! 🦈”⁰⁰https://t.co/QvcMvPb5z3 pic.twitter.com/tDk1e333X0 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) April 18, 2026

Taylor is the kind of productive, versatile edge rusher this staff has been targeting. At 6-foot-4 and 225 pounds, he put together a strong junior season with 68 tackles, 23 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, three forced fumbles and seven pass breakups. He also added 430 receiving yards and four touchdowns, showing the kind of athletic profile that usually translates well in the SEC.

“Productive pass rusher with a promising profile. Can win on the corner with his get-off and agility, but also flashes surprising physicality and desired effort levels as he works his way off opponents,” 247Sports Director of Scouting Andrew Ivins wrote in his scouting report of Taylor. “Not afraid to set the edge. Hunts in a backside pursuit. Still developing a full menu of moves, but will use his hands. Could fit into a variety of different roles, but might project best as a stand-up defender in a 3-4 look. Should be viewed as a potential multi-year contributor at the Power Four level with no shortage of developmental upside given the data points: 83 speed score and 81-inch wingspan.”

Taylor has played standing up and with his hand down and will fit naturally in what Ole Miss wants from its edge players. He’ll primarily work from a two-point stance in Pete Golding’s system, which should suit him well.

It’s another steady recruiting win at a position where the Rebels need long-term depth and upside.

Ole Miss Football 2027 Signing Class