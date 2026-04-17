Word Kite Used to Describe Leaving Ole Miss Says Everything About Golding

There’s a moment every new coach faces no press conference prepares him for.

It’s not the introductory speech or the first staff meeting. Not even the first recruiting call. It’s the silence that follows — that stretch of hours and days after the announcement when a coach sits and wonders which players are going to stay and which ones are going to run for the portal.

Pete Golding didn’t have to wonder long.

Antonio Kite answered that question almost before it was asked.

When Golding was promoted following Lane Kiffin’s departure in November, Kite was one of the first four players to announce he was coming back for 2026.

No drama. No drawn-out process. No leverage play. Just a former Alabama defensive back telling his former Alabama coach that he wasn’t going anywhere.

In today’s college football landscape, that kind of commitment means something real.

What loyalty looks like in 2026

We throw the word loyalty around a lot in sports. It gets used so often it’s nearly lost its meaning.

But when Kite explains why he stayed in Oxford, it doesn’t sound like a talking point. It sounds like the truth.

“Our loyalty runs deep,” Kite said after practice Thursday. “We’re really close. I just felt like I couldn’t betray him and go anywhere else. He gave me a chance to come here and stuck his neck out for me, so I owe him that.”

Read that again. A college football player in the transfer portal era used the word “betray.” That’s not a word guys use when they’re just checking a box. It’s a word that comes from somewhere real.

Kite transferred from Auburn to Ole Miss last offseason. He battled injuries throughout the season but started all 12 games in which he appeared.

He finished with 34 tackles and five pass breakups — solid production for a guy who wasn’t fully healthy. What he built in Oxford wasn’t just a stat line.

It was a relationship with a coach that apparently means more to him than any other offer he might’ve fielded.

And apparently the feeling’s mutual.

“First of all, he texts me outside of football,” Kite said about Golding. “He calls me [and] we get on the phone and just talk. He’s just being himself, being childish sometimes. We have fun. He’s a good dude.”

A head coach texting his cornerback just to talk. Not about film. Not about recruiting. Just to talk.

That’s the kind of stuff that doesn’t show up on a depth chart but absolutely shows up on a football field in October.

The Rebels didn’t just rely on loyalty

Here’s where Golding deserves credit beyond just the relationship stuff.

He didn’t sit back and hope loyalty was enough to rebuild a secondary. He went and got players.

Ole Miss added Jay Crawford from Auburn to start at cornerback. Sharif Denson came in from Florida with the versatility to play the nickel. Joenel Aguero transferred from Georgia and is currently starting at free safety. Edwin Joseph arrived from Florida State and Tony Mitchell came over from Mississippi State before getting moved to linebacker.

That’s five portal additions to one position group. It’s a staff that knows what it needs and goes and gets it.

Jaylon Braxton is back after emerging as a starter opposite Kite last season. Veterans Cedrick Beavers and Tavoy Feagin returned too.

Beavers has been one of the standouts through three weeks of spring practice. The Rebs know what they have in those guys.

But it’s the freshmen that have Kite’s attention.

The kids are competing

True freshman cornerback Dorian Barney has made a strong early impression. Victor Lincoln has drawn praise.

Maison Dunn and Dante Core are working through their redshirt seasons. Iverson McCoy is in the mix. Freshmen safeties MJ Preston and Ladarian Clardy are pushing for playing time.

Kite isn’t just tolerating the competition from younger players. He’s welcoming it.

“One-on-ones get competitive,” Kite said. “On our side, guys like Dorian Barney and young Vic are out there balling and competing. On offense, I’ve seen a lot of growth from the freshmen and new guys. We’re all competing.”

And about Preston specifically, Kite didn’t mince words.

“M.J., that’s my dog,” Kite said. “He’s really good. We’re looking for him to step up and take the next step and show what he can do. We all know what he can do.”

That’s a senior cornerback publicly vouching for a freshman safety. That’s culture. That’s what a locker room looks like when the guy at the top has earned genuine trust from his players.

What this really means for Ole Miss

Golding inherited a program mid-cycle and had to build something fast. The portal additions show he can recruit.

The spring competition is showing signs he can develop. But Kite’s decision to stay and the way he talks about why shows something harder to manufacture.

It shows Golding can lead.

First-year head coaches in the SEC don’t always get that kind of runway. The ones who survive are the ones who connect with their players before they ever draw up a single scheme.

Golding apparently did that work at Alabama, carried it to Oxford and now it’s paying off in the form of a senior cornerback who used the word “betray” to describe what leaving would’ve felt like.

Oxford’s watching something get built in spring practice right now. Whether it all comes together by September is still a question worth asking.

But Golding doesn’t have to wonder who’s with him.

Kite made that easy.