Izaiah Hartrup Embraces Competition in Loaded Ole Miss Wide Receiver Room

Ole Miss did a relatively well job bringing back many important players from last year’s College Football Playoff run. Some grabbed more headlines than others, but they’re all important.

Izaiah Hartrup’s return didn’t generate the headlines that running back Kewan Lacy or quarterback Trinidad Chambliss did, but his return was important.

Now, he’s in a wide receiver room with a lot of new faces in it.

“The coaches did a good job bringing in guys who love to compete and are really good at what they do,” Hartrup said after Thursday’s practices. “Having that many guys in the room creates strong competition and elevates everybody’s game.”

Ole Miss added Johntay Cook, Darrell Gill, Isaiah Spencer, Horatio Fields and Cameron Miller in the transfer portal to join Hartrup, Deuce Alexander, Caleb Odom and Caleb Cunningham already at Ole Miss.

RouteRunner pic.twitter.com/wEH6JutmZA — I z a i a h H a r t r u p (@IzaiahHartrup) January 9, 2026

With spring practices in full swing, Hartrup has gotten a good luck at how the new additions are fitting in.

“They show up every day with the right mindset, wanting to get better and push everyone around them,” he said. “They’ve got leadership qualities too. As a group, we’ve built strong bonds, and I think that’s going to help us succeed.”

Hartrup played in all 15 games last season for Ole Miss. He had three catches for 21 yards and a touchdown. He was mostly used as a kick and punt returner. He had two punt returns and six kickoff returns for a combined 120 yards.

As a receiver, though, that’s not a lot of production and with several new additions generating buzz this spring, Hartrup wouldn’t have been faulted for seeking out more playing time elsewhere. But he chose to stay in Oxford.

“Competition. There’s no point in running from it,” he said. “I love what we’ve got going on here and what Coach Pete is building. We did something special last year, and I think we can do it again. So why leave?”

This will be Hartrup’s third season at Ole Miss. He missed most of the 2024 season dealing with injuries and was primarily a special teams player last season. This year, though, could be different.

“It’s been a lot. That injury when I first got here was tough mentally because you miss a whole year,” Hartrup said. “But I kept fighting back. Last year, I had a decent role returning kicks. Now I’m hoping to take on a bigger role and help the team however I can.”

Hartrup isn’t promising anything or making bold predictions. He’s just betting on himself in a room full of talent, which is exactly the kind of mindset that tends to pay off over a long season.

If he keeps stacking days the way he has this spring, he’ll give the staff every reason to find a role for him.