Man Banned from Lafayette County for Stalking Oxford Mayor Sentenced to 1 Year in Prison After Violating Probation

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

A Lafayette County Circuit Court judge sentenced Matthew Reardon to one year in prison Thursday for violating an order banning him from Lafayette County.

After Reardon serves his year in prison, he will still be banned from Lafayette County for four years. If he violated the order again he could face serving the remaining four years in prison.

Reardon was taken into custody Tuesday by the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department after a Circuit Court judge ordered Reardon be held for violating probation until a revocation hearing which was held at 1 p.m. on Thursday.

Reardon went into the hearing representing himself. The judge attempted to provide him with an attorney but Reardon waived his right to an attorney.

Reardon pleaded guilty on Sept. 30 to a charge of aggravated stalking. Per a plea agreement with prosecutors, Reardon’s sentence included being banished from Lafayette County for five years while remaining on unsupervised probation.

Reardon was arrested on June 28 by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigations and charged with aggravated stalking after walking into the City Hall with a video camera and walking toward Mayor Robyn Tannehill’s office, knowing he had a restraining order from going within 500 feet of the Mayor and her husband, Rhea Tannehill.

On Oct. 31, he submitted a motion to withdraw his guilty plea. No hearing has been set on that motion as of Thursday.

The state put witnesses on the stand who said Reardon violated the order to stay out of Lafayette County at least two times – on Oct. 28, Reardon presented himself at the Oxford Federal Bureau of Investigation office and on Oct. 31, he was in the residential neighborhood Shelbi’s Place.