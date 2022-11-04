Friday, November 4, 2022
HottyToddy Staff Picks Week 10

Week 10 of the college football season is here. No. 11 Ole Miss is on a bye week prior to facing No. 6 Alabama next weekend.

This weekend, two big games in the SEC as Alabama travels into Death Valley to take on the LSU Tigers and Tennessee travels to Athens to face the Georgia Bulldogs.

HottyToddy.com’s staff is back with weekly picks from a handful of games this week. Publisher/Editor James Dowd, News Editor Alyssa Schnugg, Sports Editor Adam Brown, graduate assistant Carleigh Holt and intern Davion Rosenthall each give their choices of winners.

This week, the staff predicted top scorers in the following seven games.


Florida vs Texas A&M 

Kentucky vs Missouri 

No. 2 Tennessee vs No. 1 Georgia 

No. 23 Liberty vs Arkansas 

No. 6 Alabama vs No.15 LSU

South Carolina vs Vanderbilt 

Auburn vs Mississippi State 

Going into the week here are the standings: Carleigh 76-17, Alyssa 74-18, Adam 72-20, James 70-22 and Davion 70-22.

Staff Report

High School Juniors Invited to Participate in Distinguished Young Women Program
Ole Miss’ Lithen and Junk End Fall Season at ITA National Fall Championships

