HottyToddy Staff Picks Week 10

Week 10 of the college football season is here. No. 11 Ole Miss is on a bye week prior to facing No. 6 Alabama next weekend.

This weekend, two big games in the SEC as Alabama travels into Death Valley to take on the LSU Tigers and Tennessee travels to Athens to face the Georgia Bulldogs.

HottyToddy.com’s staff is back with weekly picks from a handful of games this week. Publisher/Editor James Dowd, News Editor Alyssa Schnugg, Sports Editor Adam Brown, graduate assistant Carleigh Holt and intern Davion Rosenthall each give their choices of winners.

This week, the staff predicted top scorers in the following seven games.



Florida vs Texas A&M

Kentucky vs Missouri

No. 2 Tennessee vs No. 1 Georgia

No. 23 Liberty vs Arkansas

No. 6 Alabama vs No.15 LSU

South Carolina vs Vanderbilt

Auburn vs Mississippi State

Going into the week here are the standings: Carleigh 76-17, Alyssa 74-18, Adam 72-20, James 70-22 and Davion 70-22.

