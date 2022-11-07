Monday, November 7, 2022
Kickoff Time Set for Ole Miss vs Arkansas

By Adam Brown
Sports Editor
adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

The Southeastern Conference league announced on Monday the kickoff times for games on Saturday, Nov. 19.

That day No. 11 Ole Miss (8-1, 4-1 SEC) will travel up to Fayetteville, Arkansas and take on the Razorbacks. The Rebels and Hogs will either start at 6 p.m. CT on ESPN or 6:30 p.m. on SEC Network.

The time and tv slot will be determined after the games this Saturday.

This matchup will mark the 69th all-time meeting between the Rebels and Razorbacks dating back to 1908. Arkansas leads the series 36-29-1.

Arkansas (5-4, 2-3 SEC) is coming off of a 21-19 loss to Liberty on Saturday at home. The Razorbacks will play host to the LSU Tigers this weekend at 11 a.m. CT on ESPN.

Ole Miss is coming off of a bye weekend before playing host to the No. 10 Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday afternoon at 2:30 p.m. on CBS. SEC Nation will also be in attendance hosting their pre-game show at The Grove for the second time this season.

