Ole Miss’ Jared Ivey Looks Ahead to Alabama Matchup

No. 11 Ole Miss junior defensive tackle Jared Ivey met with the media on Tuesday following practice to discuss the upcoming game against No. 10 Alabama.

Ivey and his teammates are coming off of a bye weekend, after nine straight weeks of games. The Rebels have three regular season games remaining on the schedule.

“We had a good bye week and got a bit of rest,” Ivey said. “A little bit of extra time to focus on our opponent. That’s always good and everybody comes in this week able to play fast.”

Ivey came to Ole Miss after playing at Georgia Tech for the past two seasons, moving form the Atlantic Coast Conference to the Western Division of the Southeastern Conference.

“It has been good and more physical more of a challenge,” Ivey said. “That’s what I wanted. That’s what my teammates want. You don’t want to come here and play in patty cake games, you come here to play in big games.”

Ivey added that he is glad they are playing at home in the Vaught. “We take the mindset of they are coming here to play us,” he said.

Alabama has a strong running attack in Jahmyr Gibbs in his first season in Tuscaloosa. Gibbs was a former teammate with Ivey at Georgia Tech.

“He is a hell of a receiver,” Ivey said. “Obviously he is a hell of a running back and their leading rusher. You can’t forget that he leads (Alabama) in receptions too.”

In nine games this season, Gibbs has rushed for over 800 yards with six touchdowns. He also has 39 receptions for 365 yards and three touchdowns on the season.

Ivey and his teammates will welcome in the Crimson Tide on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. The game can be seen on CBS.