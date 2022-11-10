Ole Miss Men’s Basketball Welcomes in FAU

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss men’s basketball team returns to action on Friday night as they play host to the Florida Atlantic Owls inside the SJB Pavilion. The tipoff is set for 6 p.m. and can be seen SEC Network+.

Ole Miss (1-0) is coming off of a 73-58 victory over Alcorn State to open the 2022-23 regular season. The Rebels were led in scoring by Matthew Murrell with 20 points while Robert Allen added 15 all in the second half.

Against Alcorn State the Rebels went 31-15 in second change points.

FAU rolls into Oxford 1-0 on the young season after an 81-46 win over Lynn on Monday night.

The Owls were led by sophomore guard Johnell Davis with 15 points in the game.

Friday night marks just the second all-time meeting between the Rebels and the Owls, with the prior matchup coming on Jan. 16, 1995 in Oxford, with Ole Miss emerging victorious, 77-49.

In that game, Ole Miss was led in scoring by Anthony Boone with 20 points.