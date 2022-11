The University of Mississippi baseball team brought their 2022 College World Series trophy for a show-and-tell session with patients at Children’s of Mississippi, the state’s only children’s hospital.

Ole Miss players also signed baseballs and posters, played charades and drew pictures with patients at the hospital’s Rainbow Garden Thursday.

Photos by Joe Ellis/ UMMC Communications

The College World Series-winning Ole Miss baseball team paid a visit to patients at the state’s only children’s hospital, Children’s of Mississippi. Ole Miss baseball players including Brandon Johnson, left, and Hunter Elliott paid Children’s of Mississippi patients a surprise visit Thursday, letting patients get a look at their 2022 College World Series trophy. Beside them is child life specialist Cara Williams. Children’s of Mississippi patient Campbell Smith and his mom, Leah Smith of Brookhaven, get a visit from Ole Miss baseball players and their 2022 College World Series trophy. Ole Miss baseball players including, from left, Tim Elko, Dylan DeLucia and Hunter Elliott, plus coach Mike Bianco share their 2022 College World Series trophy with Children’s of Mississippi patients during a visit Thursday. Children’s of Mississippi patient Mia Letchworth and her mother, Debbie Turnage of Bogue Chitto, get a visit from the Ole Miss baseball team and their College World Series trophy. Members of the College World Series-winning Ole Miss baseball team signed dozens of baseballs for Children’s of Mississippi patients. Children’s of Mississippi patient JoyAnna Bragg of Moss Point gets to hold the 2022 College World Series trophy during the Ole Miss baseball team’s visit to the children’s hospital Thursday. Sarah Sylvester of McLain smiles with son Lukas Baygents while he holds Ole Miss’ 2022 College World Series trophy. Children’s of Mississippi patient Kamarion Jenkins of Tchula holds Ole Miss’ 2022 College World Series trophy. The University of Mississippi baseball team, winners of the 2022 College World Series, and coach Mike Bianco smile for a photo at the Rainbow Garden at Children’s of Mississippi.

From UMMC Communications