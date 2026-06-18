Ole Miss Adds Jacksonville State Transfer Eli Pillsbury to Pitching Staff

Ole Miss added another important piece to its pitching rebuild on Thursday with the commitment of Jacksonville State left‑hander Eli Pillsbury.

He is one of the more intriguing arms in the portal because his path has been anything but straightforward. He started at John A. Logan, transferred to NC State without throwing a pitch, then resurfaced at Jacksonville State and turned himself into a legitimate weekend starter.

And now he’s headed to Oxford.

Thanking the Lord and the coaching staff at Ole Miss for the opportunity. Hotty Toddy! pic.twitter.com/lQ6EKFArsD — Eli Pillsbury (@PillsburyEli) June 18, 2026

Pillsbury made 16 starts this season and earned First Team All‑Conference USA honors. His final ERA of 4.07 doesn’t tell the full story.

Through early April, he was one of the best mid‑major lefties in the country with a 1.99 ERA, 53 strikeouts and only nine walks in 45.1 innings. Perfect Game even named him a midseason Third Team All‑American when he was sitting at 0.91 with 48 strikeouts in 39.2 innings.

The late‑season bumps inflated the numbers, but the strikeout production never went away. He finished with 89 punchouts in 77.1 innings and posted two 12‑strikeout outings. That kind of bat‑missing ability is what makes him valuable for Ole Miss.

Take a bow, Pillsbury. 6.0 IP

3 H

0 R

1 BB

12 K (career-high)

Third-straight quality start#StayCocky🐔 | #FearTheBeak👌 pic.twitter.com/fSdngDVKfe — Jax State Baseball (@JaxStateBB) March 28, 2026

His pitch mix is built around a low‑80s slider that he throws a ton and that Baseball America called his primary weapon. The fastball sits 89‑91 with some cut‑ride shape, and he mixes in a curveball to change eye levels.

None of it is overpowering, but the pitch shapes are real and the slider is a legitimate out pitch.

What does this mean for Ole Miss?

Pillsbury gives the Rebels a left‑hander with starter experience, real swing‑and‑miss traits and a track record of carrying a rotation for stretches. That alone makes him a meaningful addition.

Whether he becomes a weekend starter in the SEC is the big question. The velocity margin is thin, and the late‑season inconsistency is something the staff will have to iron out.

But even if he doesn’t win a rotation job, he profiles as a high‑end bullpen arm.

A lefty with a sharp slider and starter durability is exactly the kind of piece that can stabilize a pitching staff, especially one that may be replacing several arms after the MLB Draft.

Ole Miss needs innings, it needs competition and it needs upside. Pillsbury checks all three boxes.

Whether he starts or slots into a key bullpen role, he looks like someone who can help right away.

Ole Miss Baseball Transfer Portal Tracker

Outgoing Transfers

Blake Ilitch, RHP

Brayden Randle, UTL

Tate Sirmans, OF

Incoming Transfers