Oxford Police Department Announces Alabama Game Day Plans

To ensure that everyone has a fun and safe time celebrating, we will have an increased presence in and around the downtown Square area. Our goal is to be proactive in preventing any disturbances or unsafe activities, and as always, do not hesitate to contact us should the need arise.

Shuttles will run from the South Oxford Center (the old Baptist Memorial Hospital) and Northwest Community College parking lots beginning at 6 a.m. and for two hours postgame. The NWCC and SOC parking lots will cost $30 to park, but there is no cost to ride the shuttles. The O.U.T. buses start running at 6 a.m. and end two hours postgame, including the Jackson Avenue Center parking lot. There will be NO shuttles running from the Square to the Grove. Parking at Insight Park is $40, but there are no shuttles.

Be aware of No Parking zones. Vehicles will be towed from designated No Parking areas at the owner’s expense. This includes No Parking areas on highways or exit ramps. The SEC implements a clear bag policy for in-stadium use. The Oxford Police Department wants to remind everyone to store their valuables in their trunks and lock their cars.

Visit Oxford will have one of the famous Double Decker buses parked in front of City Hall on the Square near East Jackson Avenue for photo opportunities on game day.

After The Game

When the fourth quarter begins, Gertrude Ford will automatically convert to a one way street. Buses will pick up in the Power Plant parking lot across from the stadium on Gertrude Ford. The Ford Center lot will be required to exit northbound toward Jackson Ave. Vehicles in Lot A near the stadium and Manning Way will be required to turn right toward Old Taylor Road. Once the University announces, Old Taylor Road will flow one way southbound in both lanes. Be cautious of police officers directing traffic all around Oxford and please be patient as we work to direct traffic for optimum traffic flow.

For more information or any updates, please follow us on Twitter @OxfordPolice and Facebook @OxfordMSPolice. Tune into the Ole Miss Football radio pregame show for traffic updates.

Courtesy of Oxford Police Department