Defense Leads Ole Miss Women’s Basketball at Little Rock, 58-40

Ole Miss women’s basketball conquered its first road game of the 2022-23 season, defeating the Little Rock Trojans, 58-40, at the Jack Stephens Center on Sunday afternoon.



The Rebels (3-0) packed their defense in their suitcase, only allowing Little Rock (1-1) 40 points, the fewest yielded by Ole Miss since winning 59-37 at Hofstra last season. The Rebels held the Trojans to a 37.8 field goal percentage, shutting down Little Rock to 17-of-45 overall.



Marquesha Davis led the offense, securing a season-high game with 13 points and five rebounds while going 6-of-8 from the field. Angel Baker followed behind with nine points, with Snudda Collins and Madison Scott next with eight points each. Scott led Ole Miss in rebounds with 10 boards, her second double-digit rebounding game of the season.



Baker started the game off with a layup off the glass to score the first points of the game – her third consecutive game securing the first point on the board for the Rebels. Baker kept her momentum going early, scoring six of her nine points in the first quarter.



Ole Miss trailed 14-13 heading into the second quarter, but the fire was lit for the Rebel defense as it came back and held the Trojans to only four points in the frame. Ole Miss forced Little Rock to go 2-of-13 from the field in the second, with those four points ranking as the fewest Ole Miss has allowed in a quarter this season. Back-to-back threes made by Elauna Eaton (six points) and Destiny Salary (three points) gave the Rebels the momentum heading into the half, 25-18.



The Rebels kept the pressure on coming out of the half, shooting 53.8 percent from the field in the third quarter. Scott put up six points with a block and steal in the frame to continue shutting down Little Rock. Davis downed a three from the corner to give Ole Miss a 6-0 run heading in to the fourth quarter.



The Rebel defense didn’t let up in the final minutes of the game, forcing a fourth quarter Trojan scoring drought for 4:40 that saw Little Rock go 0-for-6 from the floor.



Ole Miss returns home 3-0 on the year and faces a quick turnaround on Nov. 16, when it will host in-state program Southern Miss. Wednesday’s game is set to stream on SEC-Network+ with tipoff scheduled at 6 p.m. CT.





Courtesy of Ole Miss Sports