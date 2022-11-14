Kiffin on Preparing for Arkansas

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

No. 14 Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin met with the media on Monday for his weekly press conference as the Rebels prepare to take on the Arkansas Razorbacks on the road.

Ole Miss (8-2, 4-2 SEC) is coming off of a 30-24 loss to then No. 10 Alabama on Saturday inside the Vaught.

“it’s frustrating as you watch the film and see all the missed opportunities, Kiffin said. “I commend their team and Bryce (Young) after the game. He put his superman cape on and made some plays and that’s why he is the Heisman trophy winner.”

Kiffin added that we had a chance at the end of the game and didn’t do it. “We got to move on to Arkansas,” he said. “They are a really talented team that in a lot of ways out played LSU on Saturday.

LSU walked out of Fayetteville after winning a close 13-10 game.

“(Arkansas) had a lot of chances with a couple of backup quarterbacks to beat LSU,” Kiffin said. “That tells you a lot about how good they play at times and ow difficult it will be to play on Saturday night.”

As the Rebels return to practice for the second time this season after a loss looking to bounce back.

“We have to get back on track and have a good week preparing really well,” Kiffin said.

Last season, Ole Miss and Arkansas ended in a shoot out by the score of 52-51.

“It’s a reminder that every game is independent from a different game,” Kiffin said. “The year before had been low scoring and we really struggled against that defense. I would not have predicted a high scoring 100-point game between the two.”

Kiffin added that every game and week is different.

This season, Arkansas is 5-5 overall and 2-4 in SEC play.

“I think how hard they play especially answering the call after the Liberty game against LSU,” Kiffin said. “With an early kick and force seven sacks.”

Ole Miss and Arkansas will kickoff at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday and can be seen on SEC Network.