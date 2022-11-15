Ole Miss Men’s Basketball Welcomes in Chattanooga

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss men’s basketball returns to action this evening as they play host to the Chattanooga Mocs. The tip is set for 6:30 p.m. inside the SJB Pavilion and can be seen on SEC Network+.

Ole Miss (2-0) is coming off of an 80-67 victory over Florida Atlantic on Friday night. The Rebels were led in scoring by junior Jaemyn Brakefield with 17 points.

Against FAU the Rebels had a total of four players in double figures as Matthew Murrell, Robert Allen and Josh Mballa each add 10 points to join Brakefield.

Chattanooga rolls into Oxford with a 1-1 overall record on the young season after defeating Oakland City 93-49 last Thursday.

The Mocs are averaging 85.5 points per game.

This season, Chattanooga is led by Jake Stephens with 19.5 points.

Tonight’s matchup marks the seventh all-time meeting between the Rebels and Mocs, and the first since Chattanooga came to Oxford back on Dec. 16, 2018 during head coach Kermit Davis’ first season at Ole Miss (W, 90-70). The series dates back to the 1946-47 season, which featured an in-season home-and-home on Jan. 20 (W, 64-36, in Oxford) and Feb. 11 (W, 56-49, in Chattanooga) of 1947. The two teams did the same thing in the 1959-60 season, with a 94-76 Rebel win in Oxford on Dec. 7, 1959, and a narrow loss at Chattanooga, 76-74, on Feb. 9, 1960. Between 1960 and 2018, the Rebels and Mocs met just once, a neutral site loss to the Mocs, 89-78, in Birmingham on Dec. 20, 1985.