Ole Miss’ Quinshon Judkins Named Nominee for Conerly Trophy

Ole Miss running back Quinshon Judkins is one of 10 nominees for the 2022 C Spire Conerly Trophy, the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame announced Monday.



The C Spire Conerly Trophy is awarded to the most outstanding college football player in Mississippi. The winner will be announced Nov. 29 at the Country Club of Jackson.



Judkins leads the SEC in rushing yards (1,171) and rushing touchdowns (15). He also ranks top 10 nationally in total touchdowns (5th, 16), total points (8th, 96), rushing yards per game (10th, 117.1) and scoring (10th, 9.6/game). Judkins lead an Ole Miss rushing attacked that that leads the SEC and ranks No. 3 nationally in rushing yards per game (259.8 ypg).



Judkins’ 15 rushing touchdown are the most ever by any Rebel in a single season, despite classification. He’s needs just 142 rushing yards to set the Ole Miss single-season rushing record.



The Pike Road, Alabama, native is having one of the greatest seasons ever by a freshman running backs in SEC history, currently ranking 11th all-time among conference freshmen with 1,171 rushing yards — seventh among true freshmen. It’s the most rushing yards by a freshman since Nick Chubb’s 2014 season at Georgia (1,547 yards).



Judkins has also scored multiple touchdowns on the ground in six games this season, breaking the single-season record of five set by both Bolden (2010) and McAllister (1999, 2000). Judkins scored multiple touchdowns in three consecutive games earlier this year, becoming the first Rebel to do so since Bolden did in four straight in 2010.



Named after College Football Hall of Famer and Ole Miss legend Charlie Conerly, the trophy was first conferred in 1996. The Conerly Trophy has been awarded to an Ole Miss player 10 times, more than any other program: Stewart Patridge (1997), Deuce McAllister (1999), Eli Manning (2001, 2003), Patrick Willis (2006), Bo Wallace (2012), Evan Engram (2016), A.J. Brown (2017), Elijah Moore (2020) and Matt Corral (2021).

2022 C SPIRE CONERLY TROPHY FINALISTS

Alcorn State – RB Jarveon Howard

Belhaven – LB Connor Fordham

Delta State – QB Patrick Shegog

Jackson State – QB Shedeur Sanders

Millsaps – WR Moïse Tezzo

Mississippi College – RB Marcus Williams

Mississippi State – DB Emmanuel Forbes, Jr.

Mississippi Valley State – DL Ronnie Thomas

Ole Miss – RB Quinshon Judkins

Southern Miss – WR Jason Brownlee



Courtesy of Ole Miss Sports