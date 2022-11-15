Saturday Car Show to Benefit Local Family

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

The OD Smith Lodge No. 33 of Oxford is holding a car show this weekend that will benefit a local family.

On Saturday, the first OD Smith Lodge No. 33 Car Show will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Lafayette County Arena.

There is still time to enter a vehicle for $20. All types of vehicles are welcome including classic, customized and original cars, Rat Rod, motorcycles, ATVs, Tractors or “just the pride of your drive.”

The event is free for the public to come to view the cars; however, donations are welcome.

A portion of the proceeds will go to the Mahaffey family to help offset medical expenses for their baby boy, Samuel. Samuel was born in October 2021 and was diagnosed with Trisomy21, commonly known as Downs Syndrome, a rare heart condition that causes the heart to not form correctly and the little one has a hole in his heart.

Most of his first year of life has been spent at Lebonheur Children’s Hospital and still required continued therapy, according to event co-chair Will Tidwell.

“Due to Samuel’s medical needs, his mom has been unable to return to work,” Tidwell said.

The Sunday’s Best Food Truck will be on hand for folks to purchase food.

Register online at oxfordarts.com/thanks or the day of at the gate.