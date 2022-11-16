Ole Miss Women’s Basketball Host USM

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss women’s basketball returns to action this evening as they play host to Southern Mississippi inside the SJB Pavilion. The tip is set for 6 p.m. and can be seen on SEC Network+.

Ole Miss (3-0) is coming off of an 58-40 victory over Little Rock on Sunday. The Rebels were led in scoring by senior Marquesha Davis with a season-high 13 points and five boards.

Davis transferred into the program from Arkansas went 6-of-8 from the field putting up big numbers for the Rebels and leading the offense to their first road win of the season against Little Rock.

Southern Miss rolls into Oxford with a 1-1 overall record after falling to Valparaiso in Indiana, 72-65.

Two Lady Eagles were selected on Preseason All-Sun Belt Teams. Domonique Davis, averaging 31.0 points this season, was named on the Preseason First Team. Her teammate, Melyia Grayson, earned Second Team honors.

Last season, Southern Miss finished their year with a run to the quarterfinals of the Conference-USA Tournament.

When Ole Miss and Southern Miss tip-off tonight it will be the 25th all-time meeting. The Rebels led 18-6 over USM in the series. Ole Miss has claimed six of the last 10 meetings against in-state program Southern Miss.

The last time USM came to Oxford was in 2017 and the Rebels defeated them 68-59.