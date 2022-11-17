HottyToddy Staff Picks: Week 12

Friday, November 18, 2022
The last two weeks of the 2022 college football regular season is upon us. The season, has gone by in a flash.

This weekend, No. 14 Ole Miss looks to bounce back from a 30-24 loss at home to then No. 10 Alabama as they travel up to Arkansas to face the Razorbacks.

HottyToddy.com’s staff is back with picks from a handful of games this week. Publisher/Editor James Dowd, News Editor Alyssa Schnugg, Sports Editor Adam Brown, graduate assistant Carleigh Holt and intern Davion Rosenthall give their choices of winners.

This week, the staff predicted to scorers in the following 10 games:

Austin Peay vs No. 8 Alabama

East Tennessee State vs Mississippi State

UMass vs Texas A&M

Florida vs Vanderbilt

No. 1 Georgia vs Kentucky

Western Kentucky vs Auburn

No. 5 Tennessee vs South Carolina 

No. 14 Ole Miss vs Arkansas 

New Mexico State vs Missouri

UAB vs No. 6 LSU

Going into the week here are the standings: Carleigh 84-23, Adam 80-24, Davion 80-26, Alyssa 80-26 and James 76-30.

