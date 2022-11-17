Ole Miss Men’s Basketball Welcomes UT Martin to SJB Pavilion

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss men’s basketball concludes its opening homestand on Friday, playing host to the UT Martin Skyhawks. Tipoff is set for 6:30 p.m. and can be seen live on SEC Network +.

Ole Miss has opened this season 3-0 after defeating the Chattanooga Mocs 70-58 on Tuesday night. The Rebels were led in scoring by Matthew Murrell with 25 points, five rebounds and two steals. He hit his sixth career 20-point game against the Mocs.

Against Chattanooga, Ole Miss hit a season-high in shooting at 53.8 percent shooting in the first half and held the Mocs to 32.1 in second half.

UT Martin (2-2, 0-0 OVC) rolls into Oxford on a two-game winning streak after defeating Harris-Stowe (96-53) and Champion Christian (124-65).

The Skyhawks are led by KJ Simon who is averaging 16.3 points per game. He has two teammates that averages double figures on the season in Parker Stewart (13.0) and Jalen Myers (10.0).

This season, UT Martin is averaging 87.5 points per game and their opponents average 72.0 points per contest.

Friday marks the fifth all-time meeting between the Rebels and Skyhawks, the first since UT Martin came to Oxford during the COVID-shortened 2020-21 season on Dec. 22, 2020 (W, 90-43). Ole Miss and UT Martin first met on Dec. 16, 2001 in Southaven (W, 83-72), and again off-site in Tupelo on Dec. 21, 2004 (W, 92-64). The Skyhawks first came to Oxford on Nov. 11, 2016, when the Rebels escaped, 86-83. The last matchup in 2020 marked the largest Ole Miss margin of victory since 2001.