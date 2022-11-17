Rebels Up the Ante to Keep Kiffin, Reports Claim

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin is reviewing a new multi-million dollar contract offer from the Rebels, according to social media posts by Richard Cross of Sports Talk Mississippi on Thursday.

Cross tweeted that the new offer from Ole Miss catapult Kiffin into the salary big leagues, making him one of the Top 10 highest paid coaches in college football.

Kiffin has been mentioned across numerous social media channels as one of the top choices for the the head coaching job at Auburn. Former Tigers football coach Bryan Harsin, who compiled an overall record of 9-12 at Auburn, was fired in October after less than two years leading the program.

Next up for the Rebels, Ole Miss heads to Fayetteville, Arkansas, to take on the Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. and can be seen on SEC Network.