There is Still Time to Vote Absentee in Upcoming County Judge Runoff Election

There is still time to get in an absentee vote for the upcoming runoff election for Lafayette County’s first County Judge.

Attorneys Tiffany Kilpatrick and Carnelia Fondren will go head-to-head on Nov. 29 to sit as the first County Judge. The two women garnered the two highest number of votes out of eight candidates during the General Election on Nov. 8.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m to 7 p.m. on Nov. 29. Lafayette County registered voters will vote at their usual precincts – where they voted on Nov. 8.

However, for folks who will still be out of town or who can’t get to the polls on Nov. 29, they can cast an absentee vote at the Lafayette County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office in the Lafayette County Courthouse, located in the middle of the Oxford Square.

The Clerk’s Office will be open from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday for absentee voting.

Monday through Wednesday, the Clerk’s Office will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will be closed for Thanksgiving on Thursday and Friday.

The last chance to vote absentee will be on Saturday, Nov. 26 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.