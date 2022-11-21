Ole Miss Women’s Basketball Takes on Dayton in the Baha Mar Pink Flamingo Championship

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss women’s basketball team travels down to Nassau Bahamas to compete in the Baha Mar Pink Flamingo Championship. The Rebels will take to the court this evening and put an undefeated start on the line against Dayton. The tip is set for 7 p.m. CT.

Ole Miss (4-0) is coming off of a 92-46 victory over in-state rival Southern Mississippi on Wednesday night. The Rebels held USM to only seven points in the first half of action.



At the half, Ole Miss held a 48-7 lead against the Eagles. The 41-point margin ranks tied as the fourth-highest scoring margin in a half.



Angel Baker put up an Ole Miss career high on Wednesday night against Southern Miss with 25 points (11-16 FG).

Dayton enters the Baha Mar Pink Flamingo Championship matchup 0-4 on the season. The Flyers finished 26-6 during the 2021-22 season. Dayton was crowned the 2022 Atlantic 10 regular season champions for the third consecutive season.

The Flyers upset No. 11 DePaul in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, taking down the Blue Demons in a dominant 88-57 win. Dayton advanced but fell to No. 6 Georgia 54-70 to cap off its successful season.

The neutral site match up will be the first time the two teams have met since 1994 when Ole Miss defeated the Flyers 76-42 at Bowling Green.