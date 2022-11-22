Ole Miss Women’s Basketball Takes on No. 17 Utah on Wednesday in the Bahamas

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

The Ole Miss women’s basketball team will continue their play in the Bahamas on Wednesday night as they take the court against No. 17 Utah. The tip is set for 6 p.m. and can be seen on FloHoops.

Ole Miss is off to a 5-0 start after defeating Dayton 63-50 on Monday night in their opener at the Baha Mar Pink Flamingo Championship.

The Rebels were led in scoring by Tyia Singleton with 14 points. Her teammate Marquesha Davis joined Singleton in double figures with 10 points.

This season, Ole Miss is averaging 73.6 points per game and holding their opponents to 50.6 per night.

Utah enters Wednesday’s matchup 5-0 of the season after defeating Alabama 93-86 in its first game of Baha Mar Pink Flamingo Championship on Monday.

Utah currently sits at No. 17 in the AP Poll and No. 24 in the Coaches Poll. They recently defeated No. 16 Oklahoma in a whopping 124-78 on their home court to advance their ranking.

This will be the Rebels’ first ranked opponent they have faced this season.

In the 8th season under head coach Lynn Roberts, the Utes are averaging a dominant 102.0 points a game with a field goal percentage of 52.3.

During the 2021-22 season, the Utes finished with a record of 21-12, marking the most wins in a season since the 2012-13 season. Utah punched its ticket into the NCAA Tournament but fell to No. 2 seed Texas in the second round to cap off its successful season.

When the game gets underway it will be the fourth matchup between Ole Miss and Utah. The Rebels have won the past three meetings against Utah.

This neutral site match-up will be the first time the two teams have met since 2014 when the Rebels defeated the Utes 53-28.