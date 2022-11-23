Wednesday, November 23, 2022
Oxford Police Department Announces Mississippi State Game Day Plans 

To ensure that everyone has a fun and safe time celebrating, we will have an increased  presence in and around the downtown Square area. Our goal is to be proactive in preventing any disturbances or unsafe  activities, and as always, do not hesitate to contact us should the need arise.  

Shuttles will run from the South Oxford Center (the old Baptist Memorial Hospital) and Northwest Community College  parking lots beginning at 6 AM before kickoff and 2 hours postgame. The NWCC and SOC parking lots will cost $30 to  park for SEC games. No cost to ride the shuttles. The O.U.T. buses start running at 6 AM and ending 2 hours postgame  including the Jackson Avenue Center parking lot. There will be NO shuttles running from the Square to the Grove.  Parking at Insight Park is $40 for conference games. There are no shuttles here. Fans must walk to the stadium.  

Be aware of no parking zones. Vehicles will be towed from designated no parking areas at the owners’ expense. This  includes no parking on any highways or exit ramps. The SEC implements a clear bag policy for in-stadium use. The  Oxford Police Department wants to remind everyone to store their valuables in the trunk and lock their cars.  

Visit Oxford will have one of the famous Double Decker buses parked in front of City Hall on the Square near East  Jackson Ave. for photo opportunities on game day. 

After The Game: 

Once the fourth quarter begins in the game, Gertrude Ford will automatically convert to a one-way street. Buses will  pick up in the power plant parking lot across from the stadium on Gertrude Ford. The Ford Center lot will be required to  exit northbound towards Jackson Avenue. Lot A near the stadium and Manning Way will be required to turn right  towards Old Taylor Road. Once the University announces, Old Taylor Road will flow one way southbound in both lanes.  Be cautious of police officers directing traffic all around Oxford. Please be patient as we work to direct traffic for  optimum traffic flow.  

For more information or any updates, please follow us on Twitter @OxfordPolice and Facebook @OxfordMSPolice.  Tune into the Ole Miss Football radio pregame show for traffic updates. 

Courtesy of Oxford Police Department

No. 20 Ole Miss Welcomes Mississippi State into the Vaught for the Egg Bowl

