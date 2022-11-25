Welcome the holiday season with Oxford Civic Chorus and ‘Wintertide Awakes’

The pumpkins have been pied, and the Square is festooned with lights — ready or not, the holidays are here, and Oxford Civic Chorus has a few musical events planned to get you in the spirit.

At 3 p.m. on Dec. 4 at David H. Nutt Auditorium, “Wintertide Awakes” conjures the magic of falling snow and the miracles of Christmas. The concert includes traditional carols from Spain, Ireland, Austria and Wales, with a mix of Mendelssohn, Whitacre, Forrest and others, plus a version of the French “Bring a Torch,” arranged by co-director Creighton Holder.

“It was a joy to arrange ‘Bring a Torch’ for this ensemble,” Holder said. “I wanted to create a lyrical lullaby around the beautiful melody that has traditionally been set as a dance. The work is dedicated to my colleague, Debra Atkinson, with appreciation for her artistry and commitment.”

Oxford Civic Chorus relies on donations to fund its operations. The choir donated 100% of the proceeds from its spring concert to Ukrainian relief, so this concert is an important fundraiser for the organization.

The annual Christmas tree lighting on the Square wouldn’t be complete without your favorite holiday tunes. OCC choir members will lead a community sing-along with special guests, Santa and Mrs. Clause 5-6 p.m. on Nov. 25.

Choristers also visit the Mississippi State Veterans Home in Oxford in December, to spread some Christmas caroling cheer to residents.

OCC’s spring concert will be a benefit for Memory Makers, a respite day program for people with dementia and their caregivers.

Oxford Civic Chorus welcomes new members. Anyone interested in joining may simply come to the first rehearsal of the spring season, 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23 at Oxford-University United Methodist Church.

Join, donate or learn more at oxfordcivicchorus.org and Facebook.com/OxfordCivicChorus.

Staff report