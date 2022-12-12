Group Protests Herrington’s Bond on 158th Day of Jay Lee Going Missing



A small group of protestors stands on the sidewalk outside the Lafayette County Courthouse Monday speaking out against the release of Sheldon Timothy Herrington Jr. on bond. Photo by Alyssa Schnugg

Today marks the 158th day that Ole Miss student Jimmie Jay Lee went missing.

Friends and supporters gathered in front of the Lafayette County Courthouse Monday morning to protest the court’s recent decision to release the man charged with Lee’s murder on bond.

The protest was held on the sidewalk in front of the Courthouse since the group had no permit to protest.

Lee, 20, went missing on July 8. Sheldon Timothy Herrington Jr. was arrested on July 22 and charged with Lee’s murder; however, Lee’s body has not yet been recovered.

Herrington was initially denied bond, but that was overturned earlier this month and Herrington was given a $250,000 bond. He will have to wear a GPS monitoring device at his expense and turn over his passport while awaiting trial.

The protestors said they were there to remind the community and law enforcement about Lee on the 158th day of his missing and to protest the release of Herrington on bond.

The case is expected to go before a grand jury in January.

Staff report