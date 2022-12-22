Coleman Funeral Home Helps Preserve Memories With Christmas Ornaments

The ornaments, made of crystal glass and engraved with the loved one’s name and their dates of birth and death, are distributed each year in December. Photo provided

For people grieving lost loved ones, the holidays can be one of the toughest times of the year.

By gifting memorial Christmas ornaments, Coleman Funeral Home helps to comfort those grieving and remember those lost in the past year.

The ornaments, made of crystal glass and engraved with the loved one’s name and their dates of birth and death, are distributed each year in December.

This year, loved ones visited Coleman Funeral Home’s Oxford location to pick up their ornaments on the morning of Dec. 15.

Pre-Planning Specialist Mike Roberts, left, and Annie Vanlandingham, funeral service apprentice, right, present Lisa Chandler, center, with a Christmas ornament for her late husband. Photo provided

“In addition to helping preserve the memories of those we’ve lost, this annual tradition gives us a chance to reconnect with families, share memories with them and just see how they’re doing during this difficult time,” said Glenn Coleman, co-owner and president of Coleman Funeral Home.

At the event, Pre-Planning Specialist Mike Roberts and Family Care Coordinator Kathy Brummett greeted visitors, including Lisa Chandler, who was there to pick up ornaments in memory of her husband, Fletcher Thomas Chandler, who died on July 29, 2022.

She described Fletcher’s strong Christian faith that he took with him everywhere he went.

“My husband was a man strong in his faith,” she said. “He did construction and was all over the United States. He worked for Georgia-Pacific and every plant he went to, he viewed that as a mission field.”

Chandler, who had a Christmas tradition of buying reindeer ornaments for her husband, said the Coleman ornament will be a comforting, new part of her holiday traditions.

“This is the first year I’m not going to buy a reindeer ornament,” she said. “When [Coleman] told us about this, it gave me great comfort that when I hang that ornament on my tree, he’s remembered.”

Courtesy of Red Window Communications