Ole Miss Women’s Basketball Welcomes in Vanderbilt

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss women’s basketball returns home to face the Vanderbilt Commodores on Thursday. The tipoff is set for 6 p.m. and can be seen on SEC Network+.

Ole Miss has opened the SEC season on a hot streak after back-to-back wins over Auburn (79-47) and Mississippi State 61-50 on Sunday on the road to open up 2-0 and 13-2 overall on the season.

The Rebels only losses this season, came against No. 17 Utah and No. 23 Oklahoma.

Against the Bulldogs, Ole Miss was led on the court by Angel Baker with 22 points and 10 rebounds.

Ole Miss outscored Mississippi State in three out of four quarters. The Rebels held the Bulldogs to 34.5 percent from the field, MSU’s lowest field goal percentage of the season. The Rebels snagged a season-high of nine blocks to hold their opponent to 50 points and under for the seventh time this season. With the victory, Ole Miss achieved its first win in Starkville since 2007.

Vanderbilt rolls into Oxford 0-2 in the league and 9-7 overall.

Graduate transfer Ciaja Harbison carries Vanderbilt as one of the top scorers in the SEC, averaging 18.54 points per game while also leading the conference in assists with 5.23 a game.

Sacha Washington holds it down on the boards with 7.38 per game to rank ninth in the conference.

Despite the Commodores holding the series advantage, Ole Miss claimed the last meeting between the two schools with the Rebels toppling Vanderbilt in a back-and-forth 57-47 contest in Nashville.

The Rebel victory over the Commodores marked the first win for the program in Nashville since 1987, as Ole Miss cleaned the glass with a rebounding margin of +16 with a smothering defense.

In Oxford, Ole Miss remains strong with 14 wins on its home court winning the last matchup at the SJB Pavilion 65-60 in 2019.