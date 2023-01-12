Ole Miss Track & Field’s Cade Flatt to Run in 115th Millrose Games

Ole Miss track & field freshman Cade Flatt will be the lone collegiate athlete represented amidst a powerful group of professional runners in the men’s 800-meter at the 115th Millrose Games next month. The meet, run each year at The Armory in New York City, will be held Sat., Feb. 11.

Flatt will be among some of the best middle distance runners on the planet, such as defending Millrose champion and Olympian Bryce Hoppel of the United States, and fellow American Clayton Murphy, who is a two-time Olympian and won bronze in the 800-meter at the 2016 Olympic Games. Others in the field include: Olympian and Mexican national record holder Jesus Tonatiu Lopez; 18-year-old sensation and reigning World Indoor silver medalist Noah Kibet of Kenya; four-time World Outdoor qualifier Kyle Langford of Great Britain; 16-time national champion and national record holder Mark English of Ireland; and reigning U.S. indoor 800-meter runner up Isaiah Harris.

Flatt continues a recent tradition of Rebels competing at the prestigious Millrose Games. Just last year Rebel great and NCAA Champion Mario Garcia Romo ran in the historic Wanamaker Mile, where he finished sixth as the lone collegian in the field. Garcia Romo again is running in the Wanamaker in 2023, fresh off a brilliant first year to his professional career that saw him finish fourth at the World Championships in the 1500-meter.

Flatt is in his first season at Ole Miss after a spectacular high school career at Marshall County High School in Benton, Kentucky, where he became one of the best middle distance runners in United States history.

Flatt won Gatorade National Athlete of the Year honors for Boys Track for 2021-22, capped by two national titles in the 800-meter both indoors and outdoors. At the New Balance Outdoor Nationals, Flatt came within three hundredths of a second of the all-time U.S. record in the boys 800-meter, running 1:46.48 in his title-winning race to rank second in U.S. history behind Michael Granville’s 1996 record of 1:46.45.

This year, the Millrose Games will be part of the World Athletics Indoor Tour Gold series. One of the most storied indoor meets on the calendar worldwide each season, the Millrose Games are in their 115th edition, and will once again be held at The Armory in New York City, which has been self-dubbed the “Fastest Track in the World.” The last Olympic Games in Tokyo in 2021, Millrose Games alumni earned 29 medals, including 13 golds. Schedule and television information for the Millrose Games will be released at a later date. For more information, visit www.millrosegames.org.

Millrose Games Men’s 800-Meter Field • Sat., Feb. 11

Mark English • Ireland • PR: 1:44.71

Cade Flatt • USA • PR: 1:46.48

Isaiah Harris • USA • PR: 1:44.42

Bryce Hoppel • USA • PR: 1:43.23

Noah Kibet • Kenya • PR: 1:44.88

Kyle Langford • Great Britain • PR: 1:44.49

Jesus Tonatiu Lopez • Mexico • PR: 1:43.44

Clayton Murphy • USA • PR: 1:42.93

About The Armory

The Armory has had a special place in New York City for over 100 years. Built originally to house local units of the state’s volunteer militia and later the National Guard, The Armory later became the hub for the city’s track and field enthusiasts. The building was repurposed in the early 1980s as a homeless shelter, and for ten years its famed track became lost behind painted black windows and under 1,800 beds. Today, with the help of private contributions, the spirit of The Armory as a place of competition, education, and fellowship has been restored. Now recognized as one of the fastest tracks in the world, The Armory annually hosts over 100 track & field competitions, training for more than 220,000 athletes, and 300,000 visitors ranging from elementary school youth to senior citizens. The Armory is home to over 57 high school and 13 professional American records, making possible stories like Alan Webb’s sub-four-minute-mile in 2001, the first ever by a high schooler, which was bested by Drew Hunter at The Armory in 2016. For more: Please visit Armory.NYC and ArmoryTrack.com.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Sports