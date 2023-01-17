Ole Miss Baseball Ranked No. 4 In D1Baseball 2023 Preseason Top-25

D1Baseball released their 2023 Preseason Top-25 Poll Tuesday morning and the reigning National Champions, Ole Miss Baseball, were selected as the No. 4 team coming into the 2023 season.

This is the highest ranking for the Rebels so far this preseason after being slotted at No. 6 by Perfect Game and No. 24 by Collegiate Baseball News.

Ole Miss is one of four SEC teams ranked in the top-five with LSU coming in at No. 1, Tennessee at No. 2, and Texas A&M at No. 5. They are also one of eight total teams from the conference ranked in the poll (Ole Miss, LSU, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Florida, Arkansas, Vanderbilt, and Alabama)

The Rebels have seen their fair share of recognition already this preseason as both Jacob Gonzalez and Hunter Elliott have been named Preseason All-Americans by Perfect Game and Collegiate Baseball News. Gonzalez was also named the No. 3 MLB prospect in all of college baseball by D1Baseball and the No. 5 2023 MLB Draft prospect by MLB Pipeline.

D1Baseball also named Ethan Groff, Anthony Calarco, and Xavier Rivas to their Top-50 Impact Transfers list and Ethan Lege and Tommy Henninger to their Top-50 Impact JUCO Transfers list. The national publication ranked the Ole Miss freshman class as the eighth-best in the nation.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Sports