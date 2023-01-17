Oxford Indoor Yard Sale This Saturday

Oxford Indoor Yard Sale in 2019 at the Oxford Conference Center. Photo provided

One of Oxford’s popular wintertime events, the Oxford Indoor Yard Sale, returns this Saturday.

The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Oxford Conference Center.

Admission is $2 for adults; children age 12 and under are admitted for free. The event is held rain or shine.

Shoppers can browse about 40 booths featuring a wide array of items including children’s and adult clothes, toys, books, electronics, home furniture and furnishings, small appliances, and other home goods.

OCC Yard Sale Manager, Lori Markle says the event has become a community staple with all vendor booths completely booked.

“We will get inquiries about next year as soon as this year’s sale ends,” she noted.

Applications for a booth in next year’s sale will be available this coming October and are on a first-come basis. No date has been set for the January 2024 sale.

OCC Director Micah Quinn said the event appears to have rebounded from the Covid years.

“We expect one of our biggest crowds this year,” Quinn declared. “We’ve had numerous calls from Oxford and the surrounding counties.”

Molly Meisenheimer, a booth vendor for the sale, said there are many reasons she enjoys the annual event.

“I believe I have been a part of this sale every year except one,” she said. “It makes me collect things at home during the year and be ready each January. I enjoy coming home with a little cash and no stuff.”

That’s the best part for vendors and patrons alike: Nothing gets thrown out. Any unsold items can be donated to Holding Hands Resale, a thrift and consignment store on 1433 N Lamar Blvd.

The Oxford Conference Center is located at 102 Ed Perry Blvd. off of Sisk Ave.

More information on the Indoor Yard Sale is available by contacting the Oxford Conference Center at 662-232-2367.

Courtesy of the Oxford Conference Center