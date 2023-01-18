Coach Prepares Rebels for Auburn

By Adam Brown

Ole Miss women’s basketball head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin met with the media on Wednesday as the team prepares to take on Auburn on the road on Sunday.

Ole Miss (16-3, 5-1 SEC) is coming off its first conference loss of the season, 63-58 to the Alabama Crimson Tide on Sunday.

“The last loss really sucked and we haven’t lost since some time in December,” McPhee-McCuin said. “I do think it was perfect timing for us going into a bye week though.”

McPhee-McCuin added there are two times that you don’t want to lose going into Christmas and a bye week.

“You have to sit in it and wait a whole week,” she said.

Going into this week, the Rebels are going to watch the film and learn from the game.

“It’s kind of like a prefect storm because you’ve got Bama, who had the whole week to prepare for us,” McPhee-McCuin said. “In the Georgia game (Thursday) we had a dog fight. I thought the crowd and the momentum and everything would be a positive for us, but it ended up not so much.

“I think it became overwhelming for our team and something that we have to get used too,” McPhee-McCuin said.

Sunday will be the second time the Rebels take the floor against Auburn. The two teams met Dec. 29 to open the conference slate, with Ole Miss winning 79-47. This time will be on the road in Auburn.

“Going into this matchup, I really think it will be positive as we will be well rested,” McPhee-McCuin said. “Anytime that you have to play an opponent twice you have to look at what you did and didn’t do well. I think that the team who fixes what they didn’t do well and continues what they did do well will come out on the W.”

Last week against Georgia was the first Thursday road game so that was different than prep.

“So, when we got back, I really had to rest them and we didn’t get two days prep for Bama,” McPhee-McCuin said. “As I learn this team, I am also learning what they need like maybe we needed to practice. Even if it’s only 45 minutes.”

This season, the Rebels have nine new players in uniform that Mcphee-McCuin and her staff have to learn.

Ole Miss and Auburn will tip off at 4p.m. on Sunday and can be seen on the SEC Network.