Plans for New OPD Building Move Forward

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

A view of the front from the southwest. Schematic design by McClarty Architects

Oxford Board of Aldermen approved the schematic design Monday for turning the Oxford Enterprise Center into the new Oxford Police Department.

The board approved turning the former Enterprise Center into a new police department in 2021 to help the department that is outgrowing its current location on Molly Barr Road. In July 2022, the Board hired McCarty Architects for design work.

Special Project Director Mark Levy presented the schematic design for the new police department during a work session on Tuesday.

The design shows a 3D image of what the building’s exterior will likely look like, along with a basic floor plan.

The Enterprise Center is 37,500 square feet and will fully renovated to accommodate all functions of the police department.

In July, the estimated cost for the project was about $15 million.

Levy said that with the help of fellow city departments, including OPD, the estimated cost is now $12 million.

“Through each step of the process we get better estimates,” Levy said.

With the Board’s approval of the schematic design, now the project moves into the design and development stage.

“If we continue on this path, we will put the project out for bid in July, with construction starting in September and the project being completed around September 2024,” Levy said.

Once complete, the current OPD building will be used by the Oxford Park Commission.