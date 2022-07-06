Plans for New OPD Building Move Forward

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

The Oxford Enterprise Center will be renovated into a new Oxford Police Department. File photo

The Oxford Board of Aldermen approved a proposal Tuesday from McCarty Architects for preplanning services related to making the Oxford Enterprise Center into a new Oxford Police Department.

The board approved turning the former Enterprise Center into a new police department last year to help with the department outgrowing its current location on Molly Barr Road.

The Enterprise Center is 37,500 square feet and will need to be fully renovated to accommodate all functions of the police department. The plan is to renovate and convert the inside of the building and also renovate the outside of the building to create an “image suitable for the police department,” stated the written proposal.

McCarty Architects will prepare a floor plan, do a facility analysis, prepare conceptual diagrams and provide a project cost summary to the Board of Aldermen.

The Board approved spending up to but not exceeding $35,000 for the preplanning services.

The work is expected to take about three months to complete and then present to the Board so the project can move to the next stage.

Once complete, the current OPD building will be used by the Oxford Park Commission.