Ole Miss Women’s Basketball Host Mississippi State

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss women’s basketball returns to action this evening as they welcome in the Mississippi State Bulldogs in the SJB Pavilion. Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. and can be seen on the SEC Network.

Ole Miss (16-4, 5-2 SEC) looks to rebounded from losses to Alabama and at Auburn over the week.

Despite a fourth quarter comeback to force overtime, Ole Miss was unable to pull of the win at Auburn, falling 77-76 on Sunday night in its first SEC road loss.

A season-high performance from Angel Baker was not enough, as the senior dropped a season-high 25 points as well as grabbing a career-high 12 rebounds.

Madison Scott finished her night with 14 points, for her 10th game in a row with 10 plus points.

Scott hasn’t cooled off the last 10 games, tallying double-digit points in each of them. Six of those games have been with 15 or more points as well.

Mississippi State rides a three-game winning streak into Thursday’s matchup, including a thrilling one Scott hasn’t cooled off the last 10 games, tallying double-digit points in each of them. Six of those games have been with 15 or more points as well. Point win against Kentucky this last Sunday.

Two of the SEC’s best defenses square off with Mississippi State ranking fourth overall in the conference, holding its opponents to an average of 53.95 points per game. The Bulldogs rank third in the league in scoring margin, outscoring its opponents by 19.80 points per outing.

Jessika Carter remains one of the league’s top players, averaging 15.6 points and 8.5 rebounds per game.

Prior to last season, Mississippi State had won 14 meetings in a row before Ole Miss broke the streak in the last meeting in Oxford. The Rebels have won the last two of three in the matchup, including this year’s meeting in Starkville, 61-50. The victory from Humphrey Coliseum was the Rebels first road win in the series since the 2007 season.

A win for the Rebels on Thursday would be the first regular season sweep of the Bulldogs since 2004.

Angel Baker led all scorers on Jan. 1, with 22 points while also grabbing 10 rebounds. Tacking on 15 points of her own was Madison Scott, shooting 7-of-10 from the field and nabbing nine rebounds.