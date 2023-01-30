Ole Miss Women’s Track & Field No. 16, Men No. 20 in Week Two USTFCCCA Index

Ole Miss women’s track & field comes in at No. 16, while the Rebel men rank No. 20 in the Week Two USTFCCCA Rating Index released on Monday.

This marks just the 13th time both Rebel units have been nationally ranked at the same time indoors, with all 13 instances coming within the past three seasons since first occurring in Week Two of the 2021 indoor campaign. Overall, this is the 43rd appearance in the indoor national top-25 for the Rebel men since first appearing in 2010, and the 45th ranking for the Rebel women since their first in 2008. Of those 88 combined indoor rankings, Price-Smith has claimed 55 total appearances indoors (37 women, 18 men).

On the women’s side, Ole Miss is still paced by the powerful one-two punch in the weight throw of NCAA leader Jalani Davis (24.13m/79-2; 23.32 points) and current NCAA No. 2 Jasmine Mitchell (24.06m/78-11.25; 21.19 points). The senior duo also both rank in the shot put, with Mitchell No. 7 at 17.42m/57-2 (10.07 points) and Davis No. 14 at 17.05m/55-11.25. Davis and Mitchell are the only throwers in the NCAA this year both beyond 17 meters in the shot put and 24 meters in the weight throw.

Other Rebel women ranking are McKenzie Long in the 60-meter dash (7.27; No. 13, 3.19 points) and Tedreauna Britt in the weight throw (19.97m/65-06.25; No. 30 NCAA, 0.05 points).

The No. 20 Rebel men, meanwhile, are still led by a strong combination of star freshman thrower Tarik Robinson-O’Hagan and the Ole Miss distance crew.

Robinson-O’Hagan currently accounts for 20.72 of the 55.38 total points that Ole Miss is accumulating in Week Two thanks to his school records in the weight throw (22.24m72-11.75; No. 5 NCAA, 13.00 points) and shot put (19.73m/64-08.75; No. 9 NCAA, 7.72 points). At both of those distances, Robinson-O’Hagan is the lone collegiate freshman since at least 2013 to break both 22 meters in the weight and 64 feet in the shot put, and his latest shot put PR ranks as the eighth-best by an NCAA freshman since 2018.

All-American seniors Baylor Franklin and Tiarnan Crorken put together an impressive open in the 800-meter two weeks ago at Vanderbilt. Franklin ranks second in the NCAA at his indoor PR of 1:46.74 (19.65 points), with Crorken not far behind at No. 5 at an overall best 1:47.39 (13.11 points).

Other Rebel men ranking are Anthony Camerieri in both the 3K (7:52.99; No. 21, 0.80 points) and mile (3:58.75; No. 30, 0.18 points), Shane Bracken in the mile (3:57.95; No. 22, 0.77 points), Daniel Viveros in the shot put (18.46m/60-06.75; No. 31, 0.04 points), Ahmad Young Jr. in the 60-meter hurdles (7.82; No. 32, 0.03 points) and Chase Rose in the 800-meter (1:49.29; No. 36, 0.07 points).

The USTFCCCA’s National Rating Index is a computer rating system that uses an algorithm that emphasizes individual performances, assigning a point value to each individual mark that contributes to a team total to assess its national ranking.

Ole Miss will take the next week off before splitting squad three ways on Feb. 10-11 for Vanderbilt’s Music City Challenge, Arkansas’ Tyson Invitational, and the Millrose Games in New York City.

No. 16 Ole Miss Women • USTFCCCA Week 2 Rating Index • 60.26 Points

1. Jalani Davis – Weight Throw – 24.13m/79-2 – 23.32 Points

2. Jasmine Mitchell – Weight Throw – 24.06m/78-11.25 – 21.19 Points

7. Jasmine Mitchell – Shot Put – 17.42m/57-2 – 10.07 Points

13. McKenzie Long – 60-Meter Dash – 7.27 – 3.19 Points

14. Jalani Davis – Shot Put – 17.05m/55-11.25 – 2.44 Points

30. Tedreauna Britt – Weight Throw – 19.97m/65-06.25 – 0.05 Points

No. 20 Ole Miss Men • USTFCCCA Week 2 Rating Index • 55.38 Points

2. Baylor Franklin – 800-Meter – 1:46.74 – 19.65 Points

5. Tiarnan Crorken – 800-Meter – 1:47.39 – 13.11 Points

5. Tarik Robinson-O’Hagan – Weight Throw – 22.24m/72-11.75 – 13.00 Points

9. Tarik Robinson-O’Hagan – Shot Put – 19.73m/64-08.75 – 7.72 Points

21. Anthony Camerieri – 3K – 7:52.99 – 0.80 Points

22. Shane Bracken – Mile – 3:57.95 – 0.77 Points

30. Anthony Camerieri – Mile – 3:58.75 – 0.18 Points

31. Daniel Viveros – Shot Put – 18.46m/60-06.75 – 0.04 Points

32. Ahmad Young Jr. – 60-Meter Hurdles – 7.82 – 0.03 Points

36. Chase Rose – 800-Meter – 1:49.29 – 0.07 Points

