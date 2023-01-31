Ole Miss Oxford Campus to Close at 4 p.m.

The Oxford campus of the University of Mississippi will close at 4 p.m. today (1/31/23) due to winter weather impacting the region. Faculty with classes that begin after 4 p.m. are encouraged to utilize resilient teaching strategies and communicate those plans to students.

The university will notify the campus community with any further changes to the university schedule using email, text messaging and twitter (@RebAlert).

Notifications will also be posted at emergency.olemiss.edu and available at 662-915-1040.

Regional campuses make decisions about changing operating hours in conjunction with the host campuses. Therefore, follow the campus websites for any changes or updates to operating schedules.

Please check road and weather conditions (http://www.weather.gov/meg/) before getting on the road.

UM Today