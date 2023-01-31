Ole Miss Track & Field’s Robinson-O’Hagan Named SEC Men’s Freshman of the Week

Ole Miss men’s track & field freshman Tarik Robinson-O’Hagan has been named the SEC Men’s Freshman of the Week for the second time this indoor season, the conference announced Tuesday afternoon.

Robinson-O’Hagan first earned the award after his superb opening week of collegiate action on Jan. 17, and won again on Tuesday after another excellent outing at Arkansas’ Razorback Invitational last week. He remained undefeated in the weight throw for 2023, winning at 22.14m/72-07.75, just four inches off his career-best and NCAA No. 5 mark of 22.24m/72-11.75.

He also broke the school record in the shot put for the second week in a row, finishing third at 19.73m/64-08.75. That mark currently puts him No. 9 in the NCAA and No. 4 in the SEC. He also leads all NCAA freshmen by more than 5.5 feet in the shot put and by seven inches in the weight throw.

Robinson-O’Hagan has already marked himself as one of the best freshmen throwers nationally in recent memory. His latest PR in the shot put ranks as the eighth-best by a freshman since 2018, and the seventh-best this early into a freshman season in that same timespan. He is the lone thrower in the SEC and the lone freshman nationally – as well as one of just three throwers in the NCAA – at 64 feet in the shot put and 72 feet in the weight throw this year alongside Nebraska’s Maxwell Otterdahl and Arizona’s Jordan Geist.

Ole Miss will take this week off before splitting squad three ways on Feb. 10-11 for Vanderbilt’s Music City Challenge, Arkansas’ Tyson Invitational, and the Millrose Games in New York City.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Sports