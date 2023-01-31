Oxford Campus Opening Delayed until 10 a.m.

The University of Mississippi’s Oxford Campus will delay the beginning of classes and on-campus operations until 10 a.m. Wednesday (Feb. 1, 2023), due to the impact of winter weather on travel conditions.

Faculty with classes that begin before 10 a.m. are encouraged to utilize resilient teaching strategies and communicate those plans to students.

Students, faculty and staff are urged to monitor road and weather conditions throughout the day before getting on the road.

Lafayette County and the City of Oxford is still under an Ice Storm Warning. Thursday (Feb. 2, 2023). Employees who are able to telecommute are encouraged to do so and confirm their plans with their supervisors.

Regional campuses make decisions about changing operating hours in conjunction with their host campuses. Check the campus websites for any changes or updates to regional campus operating schedules.

The university will notify the campus community with any further changes to the university schedule using email, text messaging and Twitter (@RebAlert). Notifications will also be posted at emergency.olemiss.edu and will be available at 662-915-1040.



