Ole Miss Baseball Ranked No. 7 In NCBWA Preseason Top-35 Poll

The National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association released their 2023 Preseason Poll Tuesday afternoon, and the Ole Miss Rebels were ranked No. 7 by the group.

This is the third time this preseason that the reigning National Champions have been picked in the top-10, being ranked No. 4 by D1Baseball and No. 6 by Perfect Game earlier this year. They were also picked No. 24 by Collegiate Baseball News.

Ole Miss is one of seven SEC teams picked in the top-10 of the NCBWA poll with LSU taking the top spot overall. Tennessee was placed at No. 2, Florida at No. 4, Texas A&M at No. 5, Arkansas at No. 6, and Vanderbilt at No. 9.

Last season, the Rebels became the 19th different team to finish No. 1 in the NCBWA survey since the writers’ group first made selections in 1998.

There were 75 schools rated or receiving votes Preseason Top-35, and the poll will continue with Top-30 teams on Monday, Feb. 20 through the completion of the NCAA World Series in Omaha, Neb., in late June.

