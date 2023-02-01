Rebel Great Bianca Thomas to be Honored In 2023 SEC Class of Women’s Legends

Former Rebel point guard Bianca Thomas has been honored as one of 14 former student-athletes and coaches to be showcased at the 2023 SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament, March 1-5 in Greenville S.C.



The women’s legends program began in 2001 with classes chosen every year with the exception of 2021 and 2022.



The class will be honored at the 2023 SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament, March 1-5 in Greenville, S.C. Each legend will be recognized during half-time of their teams first game of the tournament, as well as a group introduction at halftime of the second semifinal game on Saturday.



Thomas starred for Ole Miss from 2006-10, coming out of Henderson, Tenn. The four-year letterwinner was tabbed twice as an All-SEC First Team honoree in 2008-09 and 2009-10. Thomas was also named a Lowe’s Senior Class Second-Team All-American as a senior in 2010.



Arguably the best three-point shooter in Rebel history, Thomas still ranks first in single-season three-point field goals made with 100 in 2009-10. She holds the second spot in career three-point field goals made with 226 over her Ole Miss career.



As one of seven 1,500 scorers in Ole Miss history, Thomas finished in the top-10 in program history with 72 double-digit scoring games. In the 2009 SEC Tournament, Thomas drained an Ole Miss SEC Tournament record with six threes against Arkansas.



Following her playing career at Ole Miss, Thomas was drafted by the Los Angeles Sparks with the No. 12 pick in the 2010 WNBA Draft.



Now Bianca Hensley, she currently resides in Smyrna, Tenn., as the head women’s basketball coach at Stewarts Creek High School.





