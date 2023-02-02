Ole Miss Baseball Ranked No. 7 In USA Today Preseason Top-25

The National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association released their 2023 Preseason Poll Tuesday afternoon, and the Ole Miss Rebels were ranked No. 7 by the national publication. The Rebels received 546 total points and two first-place votes in the poll that is voted on by Division I coaches from around the country.

This is the fifth time this preseason that the reigning National Champions have been picked in the top-10, being ranked No. 4 by D1Baseball, No. 6 by Perfect Game, No. 7 by the NCBWA, and No. 10 by Baseball America. They were also picked No. 24 by Collegiate Baseball News.

The SEC once again dominated the preseason poll, with Ole Miss being one of seven teams from the conference picked in the top-10. LSU took the top spot overall while Tennessee was placed at No. 2, Texas A&M at No. 4, Florida at No. 5, Arkansas at No. 6, and Vanderbilt at No. 9.

Ole Miss will open their 2023 campaign on February 17 against Delaware with the first of a three-game series against the Blue Hens. First pitch is set for 4:00 p.m. at Oxford-University Stadium.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Sports